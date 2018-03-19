The lives of two completely different sisters, Zeynep and Yıldız, change overnight. Yıldız meets the manipulative and proud Ender, who wants to deceive her husband Halit with the help of her new friend and inherit his fortune. At the same time, the company where Zeynep works is bought by the influential and arrogant businessman Alihan. Initially, they don't get along, but gradually their dislike turns into love. The fate of the two girls unfolds in a completely unexpected way, and they will encounter many surprises along the way.

