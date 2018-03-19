Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yasak Elma poster
Yasak Elma poster
Yasak Elma poster
Yasak Elma poster
Ratings
8.5 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Yasak Elma

Yasak Elma (2018 - 2023)

Yasak Elma 18+
Production year 2018
Country Turkey
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel FOX Türkiye
Runtime 354 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The lives of two completely different sisters, Zeynep and Yıldız, change overnight. Yıldız meets the manipulative and proud Ender, who wants to deceive her husband Halit with the help of her new friend and inherit his fortune. At the same time, the company where Zeynep works is bought by the influential and arrogant businessman Alihan. Initially, they don't get along, but gradually their dislike turns into love. The fate of the two girls unfolds in a completely unexpected way, and they will encounter many surprises along the way.
Cast
Cast
Eda Ece
Ebru Sahin
Ebru Sahin
Sevval Sam
Safak Pekdemir
Baris Aytac
Baris Aytac
Talat Bulut
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.5
Rate 25 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Yasak Elma - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 12 episodes
 
Yasak Elma - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 35 episodes
 
Yasak Elma - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 27 episodes
 
Yasak Elma - Season 4 Season 4
2020, 36 episodes
 
Yasak Elma - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 36 episodes
 
Yasak Elma - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 31 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
narodnel 12 December 2024, 07:26
На Ivi
Ирина Григорьева 29 March 2025, 16:15
Сериал в целом неплохой, красивые виды, интерьеры в домах, красивые лица, наряды (хотя бывает перебор с асимметричными платьями) - вообщем смотреть… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more