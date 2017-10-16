Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Price of Passion poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Price of Passion

Price of Passion (2017 - 2018)

Siyah Beyaz Aşk 18+
Production year 2017
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 2 hours 10 minutes
TV channel Kanal D
Runtime 69 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The Turkish series "Siyah Beyaz Aşk" tells the story of a girl named Aslı. She is a doctor whose calling is to save people's lives. Fate brings her together with a man named Ferhat, who, on the contrary, is capable of taking a person's life without a trace of conscience. After their paths cross, Aslı is kidnapped and taken against her will to a country house. There, she is forced to perform surgery on a wounded person. Unintentionally, she becomes a witness to a murder, and her own life is also in danger.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
İbrahim Çelikkol
İbrahim Çelikkol Ferhat Aslan
Ece Dizdar
Ece Dizdar İdil Yaman
Deniz Celiloğlu
Deniz Celiloğlu Yiğit Aslan
Birce Akalay
Birce Akalay Aslı Çınar
Muhammet Uzuner
Muhammet Uzuner Namık Emirhan
Arzu Gamze Kılınç
Arzu Gamze Kılınç Yeter Aslan
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Price of Passion - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 32 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more