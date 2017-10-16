The Turkish series "Siyah Beyaz Aşk" tells the story of a girl named Aslı. She is a doctor whose calling is to save people's lives. Fate brings her together with a man named Ferhat, who, on the contrary, is capable of taking a person's life without a trace of conscience. After their paths cross, Aslı is kidnapped and taken against her will to a country house. There, she is forced to perform surgery on a wounded person. Unintentionally, she becomes a witness to a murder, and her own life is also in danger.

