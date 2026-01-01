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Filmography
Katherine Barrell
Katherine Barrell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Barrell
Katherine Barrell
Katherine Barrell
Date of Birth
12 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.5
Workin' Moms
(2017)
7.4
Wynonna Earp
(2016)
7.2
Private Eyes
(2016)
Filmography
5.9
The Christmas Baby
The Christmas Baby
Comedy
2025, USA
6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Thriller, Action
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
5.6
A Tale of Two Christmases
A Tale of Two Christmases
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
3.9
Lake Placid: Legacy
Lake Placid: Legacy
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2018, South Africa
6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
7.5
Workin' Moms
Comedy, Family
2017, Canada
7.2
Private Eyes
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2016, Canada
7.4
Wynonna Earp
Drama, Horror, Western
2016, USA
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