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Katherine Barrell
Katherine Barrell Katherine Barrell
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Barrell

Katherine Barrell

Katherine Barrell

Date of Birth
12 February 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Workin' Moms 7.5
Workin' Moms (2017)
Wynonna Earp 7.4
Wynonna Earp (2016)
Private Eyes 7.2
Private Eyes (2016)

Filmography

The Christmas Baby 5.9
The Christmas Baby The Christmas Baby
Comedy 2025, USA
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance 6.5
Wynonna Earp: Vengeance Wynonna Earp: Vengeance
Thriller, Action 2024, Canada
Watch trailer
A Tale of Two Christmases 5.6
A Tale of Two Christmases A Tale of Two Christmases
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
Lake Placid: Legacy 3.9
Lake Placid: Legacy Lake Placid: Legacy
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, South Africa
Star Trek: Discovery 6.1
Star Trek: Discovery
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Workin' Moms 7.5
Workin' Moms
Comedy, Family 2017, Canada
Private Eyes 7.2
Private Eyes
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2016, Canada
Wynonna Earp 7.4
Wynonna Earp
Drama, Horror, Western 2016, USA
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