Wynonna Earp poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wynonna Earp Seasons

Wynonna Earp All seasons

Wynonna Earp 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel Syfy

Series rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
All seasons of "Wynonna Earp"
Wynonna Earp - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 1 April 2016 - 24 June 2016
 
Wynonna Earp - Season 2 Season 2
12 episodes 9 June 2017 - 25 August 2017
 
Wynonna Earp - Season 3 Season 3
12 episodes 20 July 2018 - 28 September 2018
 
Wynonna Earp - Season 4 Season 4
12 episodes 26 July 2020 - 9 April 2021
 
