Wizards poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wizards

Wizards (2020 - 2020)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 24 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Wizards: Tales of Arcadia" is the third animated series set in the universe created by Guillermo del Toro. The story revolves around the wizard Douxie, Merlin's apprentice, as well as familiar characters from "Trollhunters" such as Jim, Claire, Steve, Morgana, and Arg. This time, the heroes find themselves in the distant past, before Merlin created the amulet of daylight and when Morgana was just King Arthur's sister. It is during this era that the king's hatred forces Gunmar to join the battle for peace, while kind trolls like Morgana and Dictatious simply hide from humans. This animated series will depict the very battle that will later become the stuff of legends.
Cast
Cast
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Kelsey Grammer
Kelsey Grammer
James Faulkner
James Faulkner
David Bradley
David Bradley
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
0 vote
8 IMDb
Seasons
Wizards - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 10 episodes
 
Stills
