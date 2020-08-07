"Wizards: Tales of Arcadia" is the third animated series set in the universe created by Guillermo del Toro. The story revolves around the wizard Douxie, Merlin's apprentice, as well as familiar characters from "Trollhunters" such as Jim, Claire, Steve, Morgana, and Arg. This time, the heroes find themselves in the distant past, before Merlin created the amulet of daylight and when Morgana was just King Arthur's sister. It is during this era that the king's hatred forces Gunmar to join the battle for peace, while kind trolls like Morgana and Dictatious simply hide from humans. This animated series will depict the very battle that will later become the stuff of legends.

