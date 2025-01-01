Man in BlackAw, yeah, cue the waterworks. About time you realized the futility of your situation.
Dolores AbernathyI'm not crying for myself. I'm crying for you. They say that great beasts once roamed this world. As big as mountains. Yet all that's left of them is bone and amber. Time undoes even the mightiest of creatures. Just look at what it's done to you. One day you will perish. You will lie with the rest of your kind in the dirt. Your dreams forgotten, your horrors effaced. Your bones will turn to sand. And upon that sand a new god will walk. One that will never die. Because this world doesn't belong to you or the people who came before. It belongs to someone who has yet to come.
Dolores Abernathy[to Stubbs] Some people choose to see the ugliness in this world, the disarray. I choose to see the Beauty. To believe there is an order to our days. A purpose. I know things will work out the way they're meant to.
Dr. Robert FordThe hosts are the ones who are free. Free. Here. Under my control.
Man in BlackThis whole world is a story. I've read every page except the last one. I need to find out how it ends. I want to know what this all means.
LawrenceSee, now that's why I never learned to read.
Maeve Millay[to Sylvester and Lutz] All my life, I've prided myself on being a survivor. But surviving is just another loop. I'm getting out of here. You two are going to help me.
SylvesterNo. Do, do you know how far these people will go to protect their IP? Every part of this building, including the skin on your back, is made to keep you here. It, it'd be a suicide mission.
Maeve MillayAt first, I thought you and the others were gods. Then I realized you're just men. And I know men. You think I'm scared of death? I've done it a million times. I'm fucking great at it. How many times have you died? Because if you don't help me I'll kill you.
Dolores AbernathyThere is beauty in this world. Arnold made it that way, but people like you keep spreading over it like a stain!
LoganOkay, I don't know who the fuck this Arnold is, but your world was built for me and people like me. Not for you.