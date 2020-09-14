Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows We Are Who We Are

We Are Who We Are (2020 - 2020)

We Are Who We Are 18+
Production year 2020
Country Italy/USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 56 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 7 hours 28 minutes

TV series description

Unusual teenager Fraser Wilson moves with his parents from the center of the world, New York, to the leisurely Italy. Here, one of his moms leads the local American military base. He has to leave the past behind and try to adjust to a different life. This is not easy, as the children of the military consider him a freak and are not ready to take him seriously. One of the bright spots in the new place is his friend, Caitlin Harper, who becomes his kindred spirit. Together, they rediscover the world.
Cast
Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny
Jack Dylan Grazer
Jack Dylan Grazer
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi
Alice Braga
Alice Braga
Francesca Scorsese
Francesca Scorsese
Faith Alabi
Series rating

0.0
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
We Are Who We Are - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
