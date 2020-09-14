Unusual teenager Fraser Wilson moves with his parents from the center of the world, New York, to the leisurely Italy. Here, one of his moms leads the local American military base. He has to leave the past behind and try to adjust to a different life. This is not easy, as the children of the military consider him a freak and are not ready to take him seriously. One of the bright spots in the new place is his friend, Caitlin Harper, who becomes his kindred spirit. Together, they rediscover the world.

