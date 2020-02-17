Menu
Russian
Best Frenemies poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Best Frenemies

Best Frenemies (2020 - 2021)

Война семей 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 24 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Streaming service Start
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Family War" is a series by Yellow, Black and White that tells the story of a long-standing friendship between two families, which suddenly crumbles when old secrets come to light. Mishka and Dima's mothers met at a pediatrician's appointment, and since then, a friendship has formed between the boys. They have been best friends their whole lives, going through trials and joys together. They have built a successful business together, bought houses next to each other, and even removed the fence between them. Dima's daughter, Arina, is about to marry Mishka's son, Vadim. But on the day of their children's wedding, it is revealed that Dima has been involved in a romantic relationship with Mishka's daughter, Yulia.
Egor Beroev
Aleksandr Robak
Dzhemal Tetruashvili
Svetlana Kolpakova
Olga Medynich
Arina Postnikova
Cast and Crew

6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Best Frenemies - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 20 episodes
 
Best Frenemies - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 20 episodes
 
