"Family War" is a series by Yellow, Black and White that tells the story of a long-standing friendship between two families, which suddenly crumbles when old secrets come to light. Mishka and Dima's mothers met at a pediatrician's appointment, and since then, a friendship has formed between the boys. They have been best friends their whole lives, going through trials and joys together. They have built a successful business together, bought houses next to each other, and even removed the fence between them. Dima's daughter, Arina, is about to marry Mishka's son, Vadim. But on the day of their children's wedding, it is revealed that Dima has been involved in a romantic relationship with Mishka's daughter, Yulia.

