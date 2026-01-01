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Naoya Uchida
Naoya Uchida Naoya Uchida
Kinoafisha Persons Naoya Uchida

Naoya Uchida

Naoya Uchida

Date of Birth
1 May 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Death Note 8.8
Death Note (2006)
Hunter x Hunter 8.8
Hunter x Hunter (2011)
Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)

Filmography

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai
BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai
Action, Anime, Sport 2026, Japan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
BARTENDER Glass of God 7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead 7.2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Comedy, Anime, Horror, 2023, Japan
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai 6.3
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai
Action, Anime, Fantasy, 2023, Japan
In/Spectre 6.4
In/Spectre
Anime, Romantic, Detective 2020, Japan
Dororo 8
Dororo
Action, Adventure, Anime 2019, Japan
Vinland Saga 7.9
Vinland Saga
Action, Adventure, Anime 2019, Japan
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