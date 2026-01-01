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Filmography
Naoya Uchida
Naoya Uchida
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naoya Uchida
Naoya Uchida
Naoya Uchida
Date of Birth
1 May 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.8
Death Note
(2006)
8.8
Hunter x Hunter
(2011)
8.5
Monster
(2004)
Filmography
BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai
Action, Anime, Sport
2026, Japan
The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
7.2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Comedy, Anime, Horror,
2023, Japan
6.3
Seiken Gakuin no Makentsukai
Action, Anime, Fantasy,
2023, Japan
6.4
In/Spectre
Anime, Romantic, Detective
2020, Japan
8
Dororo
Action, Adventure, Anime
2019, Japan
7.9
Vinland Saga
Action, Adventure, Anime
2019, Japan
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