"Velikaya" is a multi-part biographical drama that tells the story of the life and reign of the most vibrant Russian empress. The story begins with young Sofia Augusta meeting her future husband, Peter. This encounter doesn't end well: the children fight, unaware that in a few years they will have to share a bed. Five years after their memorable meeting, the future ruler arrives in Russia, converts to Orthodoxy, and tries to understand the new customs and traditions. After the tragic death of Peter, Catherine is forced to independently govern a completely foreign country.

