Catherine the Great
Catherine the Great poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.8
Catherine the Great

Catherine the Great (2015 - 2024)

Velikaa 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 52 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 20 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Velikaya" is a multi-part biographical drama that tells the story of the life and reign of the most vibrant Russian empress. The story begins with young Sofia Augusta meeting her future husband, Peter. This encounter doesn't end well: the children fight, unaware that in a few years they will have to share a bed. Five years after their memorable meeting, the future ruler arrives in Russia, converts to Orthodoxy, and tries to understand the new customs and traditions. After the tragic death of Peter, Catherine is forced to independently govern a completely foreign country.
Pavel Derevyanko
Natalya Surkova
Yuliya Snigir
Roman Madyanov
Mark Bogatyrev
Sergey Shakurov
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series

6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2015, 12 episodes
 
Season 2
2023, 12 episodes
 
