Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Utopia poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Utopia

Utopia (2013 - 2014)

Utopia 18+
Production year 2013
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Channel 4
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Utopia" is a British sci-fi TV show that revolves around a group of completely unfamiliar people who come into possession of a book called "Utopia". The characters are convinced that this comic book describes the creation of a deadly weapon. Soon, they attract the attention of a top-secret organization whose goal is to eliminate anyone who may be connected to the mysterious book. The group of people unite and, through their collective efforts, try to resist the enemy and learn as much as possible about the creators of "Utopia".
Cast Characters
Creator
Dennis Kelly
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Oliver Woollford Grant Leetham
Neil Maskell
Neil Maskell Arby / Piètre
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Ian Johnson
Paul Higgins Michael Dugdale
Alexandra Roach
Alexandra Roach Becky
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
British TV Series British TV Series

Series rating

8.1
Rate 11 votes
8.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Utopia - Season 1 Season 1
2013, 6 episodes
 
Utopia - Season 2 Season 2
2014, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Utopia
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more