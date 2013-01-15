"Utopia" is a British sci-fi TV show that revolves around a group of completely unfamiliar people who come into possession of a book called "Utopia". The characters are convinced that this comic book describes the creation of a deadly weapon. Soon, they attract the attention of a top-secret organization whose goal is to eliminate anyone who may be connected to the mysterious book. The group of people unite and, through their collective efforts, try to resist the enemy and learn as much as possible about the creators of "Utopia".

