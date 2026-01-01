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About
Filmography
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Date of Birth
4 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.9
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika
(2017)
8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
(2017)
8.0
Utopia
(2013)
Filmography
7.1
Down Cemetery Road
Thriller
2025, USA
4.7
Azrael
Azrael
Action, Horror
2024, Estonia / USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Culprits
Comedy, Thriller, Crime
2023, USA
7.6
Femme
Femme
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
7.1
Generation
Drama, Comedy, Family
2021, USA
6.2
Candyman
Candyman
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7
Dracula
Drama, Horror,
2020, Great Britain
6.1
Soulmates
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
Show more
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