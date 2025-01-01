Vash the StampedeI am known as Valentinez Alkalinella Xifax Sicidabohertz Gombigobilla Blue Stradivari Talentrent Pierre Andri Charton-Haymoss Ivanovici Baldeus George Doitzel Kaiser III. Dont hesitate to call.
Milly ThompsonHehehehe, What are you talking about Mr. Vash the Stampede?
Vash the StampedeHuh? I HATE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME BY MY FULL NAME!
Vash the StampedeI meditate diligently every morning. The subject is Life and Love. I quit after three seconds.
Wolfwood[walking into a church] I hope you don't mind me barging in like this. In spite of the profession I've chosen, I've never actually made a confession before. It's these times we live in. I did what it took to protect the children at any cost. That's how I always justified my actions. I took many people's lives, all that time believing there was no other way. My sins are so heavy. Too heavy. Too heavy to ever atone for. And yet, somehow I feel happy, at peace with myself today. It really can be done. Once you stop to think about it, there are plenty of ways to save everyone. Why didn't I ever listen to him? Why didn't I see that before it was too late?
Million KnivesThe humans treat you well? Did you have fun, dear brother?
Vash the StampedeYeah, I did! Best thing that ever happened to me.
[pulls his gun and aims at Knives]
Vash the StampedeWhat happened?
Nicholas D. WolfwoodThank heaven you asked! It's a long story although it's kind of a short one...
Vash the StampedeHey, "Thou Shalt Not Kill", remember? What kind of church man are you?
[Vash's preview for "Peace Maker"]
Vash the StampedeThose who make mistakes blame themselves and close their hearts. It's impossible to fix the mistake; men can't return to the past. That's why they drink. Lushes, drunks, sliding alcohol down their throats to try to dilute the memories that can't be forgotten. Frank Marlon, the gunsmith, does nothing but drink, and questions the glass after it's empty. "Am I wrong? Was I wrong?"
Vash the StampedeI'm like a hunter of peace. One who chases the elusive mayfly of love... or something like that.
Vash the StampedeI don't let anyone in my sight get away, and my bullets never miss their mark. Especially if it's the heart of a beautiful lady... BANG.
WolfwoodWe're nothing like God. Not only do we have limited powers, but sometimes we're driven to become the devil himself. What's your answer this time?
Vash the StampedeLove and peace, love and peace, love and peeeeeeaaaaaace!
Meryl StryfeHow can that man be Vash the Stampede?
WolfwoodLord, what the hell am I doing here?
Milly Thompson[all three tied up as hostages] Hello!
Vash the StampedeHello! You know, I've gone through a lot of hell ever since I met the two of you.
Meryl Stryfe*We're* the one's going through hell!
Vash the Stampede[accenting every sentence with hitting kid's head with his own] What. Are. You. Doing. Get. Ting. All. Senti. Mental. On. Me. For. You. Little. Squirt.
[stands up]
Vash the StampedeFeeling better now?
WolfwoodI always knew you were no mere mortal... but I had no idea that you were a cat.
Vash the Stampede[singing] Total slaughter, total slaughter. I won't leave a single man alive. La de da de die, genocide. La de da de dud, an ocean of blood. Let's begin the killing time.
Vash the StampedeWhat are you doing?
Nicholas D. WolfwoodDon't ask stupid questions. I'm going to save the child!
Vash the StampedeWith your bare hands?
Legato BluesummerAn egotistical being like myself can't be allowed to live.
Vash the Stampede[laughs drunkenly] Grandma! Whatcha waiting for? Fill 'er up!
[Bartender hits him in the head with a beer pitcher]
Vash the StampedeI mean please fill 'er up, miss, if you wouldn't mind.
BartenderThat's better.
Vash the StampedeDangerous toys are fun but you could get hurt.
Million Knives[both using telepathy] I didn't create these weapons to be wasted like that!
Vash the StampedeUsing them this way is the only thing that gives them any meaning at all
Million KnivesIt's hopeless, isn't it?
Vash the StampedeI've made my decision
Million KnivesYou're not a human being, you're a plant
Vash the StampedeI know that
Million KnivesYou're a superior being!
Vash the StampedeI disagree
Brad[Brad's crush is being held hostage] I just don't see any way out of this damn situation.
Nicholas D. WolfwoodThere is another way. If we simply ignore the girl's plight, then we'll definately make it through.
BradWhat did you say!
Nicholas D. WolfwoodI think that's the best option at this point in time. It's the only logical way any us will survive against them.
BradNo, you can't!
Nicholas D. WolfwoodHoooowwwwever. I do know a guy who whines, cries and throws tantrums and he somehow manages to find a way to save everyone.
Rem SaveremIn the language of flowers, red means courage and determination.
Wolfwood[about to face off with killer robots] Oh yeah, I almost forgot. "Go with the grace and protection of the Lord." It's the usual mantra for the big hero.
Vash the StampedeDoes it work?
WolfwoodThat depends entirely on you.
Vash the StampedeSome mantra...
Milly ThompsonIt's like my big, big sister always says, "Never hold back in matters of the heart".
VillagerI've never seen anyone kick so much ass in my entire life.
Meryl StryfeDoes this man look like the legendary gunman Vash the Stampede? That droopy-eyed, weak-looking, bristle-headed, promiscuous-looking donut freak of a man?
BartenderWhat will it be?
Meryl Stryfe[Bangs fist on counter] A banana sundae.
Milly ThompsonA gâteau mille-feuille with Ceylon tea.
Drunk CustomerListen missies, the gag won't work unless you order milk.
Rem SaveremVash, take care of knives...
Legato Bluesummers[kills entire village] I decided to do this as my humble way of exhibiting grief for the loss of a good friend, how'd I do?
Meryl StryfeVash the Stampede... every time I observe his actions I can't help but sense something hidden deep within him, something we can't being to understand. But this much is certain: everyone one who has become involved with him has somehow regained an emotion which was once lost.
Wolfwood[about Milly] She does everything I can't, like it's no big deal at all.
[pause]
WolfwoodIt's really irritating...
Vash the Stampede[after jumping off a cliff onto a flying machine] No matter how many times I do that I still feel like I'm gonna have a heart attack! This thing's going ba-da-boom, BA-DA-BOOM!
WolfwoodI thought you were committing suicide!
Vash the StampedeSuicide? I strongly disapprove of...
[looks around]
Vash the StampedeWolfwood! What are you doing here?
WolfwoodYOU MANIAC! I followed you! What do you think you're doing crying your eyes out like a baby and jumping off of cliffs!
Vash the StampedeI'm visiting the folks.
WolfwoodWhat do you mean 'visiting the folks'? Do they have some kind of floating house in the sky!
Rem SaveremNo one has the right to take the life of another...
Vash the StampedeYou've just given me the answer!
[hugs her]
Meryl Stryfe[pause] Uh, how long are you going to keep hugging me like this?
Vash the Stampede[about the streamer he's on] WHAT! THEY'RE GOING TO SMASH THE STEAMER INTO THE CANYON! Death and poverty like me so much, now they've brought friends! And then there's the insurance girls! Man, I never get a break!
WolfwoodWas everything I did in my life a mistake? Would I be wrong, now, to ask for your forgiveness?
Wolfwood[about Vash] The way he looked at me... it was as though *he'd* shot the kid...
Wolfwood[stubbornly] I'm not ready yet! There's still so much left to be done. I want to stay, with them! I don't want to die!
Wolfwood[to Vash] You are an expert at pissing me off. Amazing!
Nicholas D. WolfwoodCome again, Needle Noggin?
[Vash's preview for the next episode]
Vash the StampedeThe tragedy endlessly repeated in order to fulfill desires, the lust for conquest making people bend to your will, a thrill intense enough to make you shudder. There is a man who is a slave to that ecstasy, the leader of the Badlads. A man who shines: Brilliant Dynamites Neon. The sandsteamer will shake the moment each of the huge dynamos on each of his shoulders start to spark. In the pitch black darkness, the gruesome party begins.
KaiteStop being so damn soft with the whole human race! I have betrayed! And they have betrayed! And we ALL let a lot of innocent people DIE!
Nicholas D. WolfwoodI picked up my first gun at the age of seven. And I shot. I remember how strangely easy it was to pull the trigger. Ha. I actually laughed. Because that one shot was all that was needed to silence that sickening piece of garbage who had the nerve to call himself my guardian. Ha. It was that simple. And so I was free. Yes, tomorrow would be different. Hm. Tomorrow. As much as I wanted to believe, it only went from bad to worse. A vicious cycle... I didn't want other kids to grow up like me, so I started my own orphanage. It was gratifying work, I was actually doing something for the good of others. It was my place of peace and happiness... yet sometimes, I still think to myself 'there's no place worse than this planet. It's horrible here.'
Nicholas D. WolfwoodNEEDLENOGGIN!
Chapel the EvergreenLife is an incessant series of problems... all difficult, with brutally limited choices - and a time limit.
Nicholas D. WolfwoodWhat are you doing needlenoggin? It's
[Punisher]
Nicholas D. Wolfwoodright next to you, USE IT DAMNIT!
