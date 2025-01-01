Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man Quotes

Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man quotes

Vash the Stampede I am known as Valentinez Alkalinella Xifax Sicidabohertz Gombigobilla Blue Stradivari Talentrent Pierre Andri Charton-Haymoss Ivanovici Baldeus George Doitzel Kaiser III. Dont hesitate to call.
Milly Thompson Hehehehe, What are you talking about Mr. Vash the Stampede?
Vash the Stampede Huh? I HATE IT WHEN YOU CALL ME BY MY FULL NAME!
Vash the Stampede I meditate diligently every morning. The subject is Life and Love. I quit after three seconds.
Wolfwood [walking into a church] I hope you don't mind me barging in like this. In spite of the profession I've chosen, I've never actually made a confession before. It's these times we live in. I did what it took to protect the children at any cost. That's how I always justified my actions. I took many people's lives, all that time believing there was no other way. My sins are so heavy. Too heavy. Too heavy to ever atone for. And yet, somehow I feel happy, at peace with myself today. It really can be done. Once you stop to think about it, there are plenty of ways to save everyone. Why didn't I ever listen to him? Why didn't I see that before it was too late?
Million Knives The humans treat you well? Did you have fun, dear brother?
Vash the Stampede Yeah, I did! Best thing that ever happened to me.
[pulls his gun and aims at Knives]
Vash the Stampede What happened?
Nicholas D. Wolfwood Thank heaven you asked! It's a long story although it's kind of a short one...
Vash the Stampede Hey, "Thou Shalt Not Kill", remember? What kind of church man are you?
[Vash's preview for "Peace Maker"]
Vash the Stampede Those who make mistakes blame themselves and close their hearts. It's impossible to fix the mistake; men can't return to the past. That's why they drink. Lushes, drunks, sliding alcohol down their throats to try to dilute the memories that can't be forgotten. Frank Marlon, the gunsmith, does nothing but drink, and questions the glass after it's empty. "Am I wrong? Was I wrong?"
Vash the Stampede I'm like a hunter of peace. One who chases the elusive mayfly of love... or something like that.
Vash the Stampede I don't let anyone in my sight get away, and my bullets never miss their mark. Especially if it's the heart of a beautiful lady... BANG.
Wolfwood We're nothing like God. Not only do we have limited powers, but sometimes we're driven to become the devil himself. What's your answer this time?
Vash the Stampede Love and peace, love and peace, love and peeeeeeaaaaaace!
Meryl Stryfe How can that man be Vash the Stampede?
Wolfwood Lord, what the hell am I doing here?
Milly Thompson [all three tied up as hostages] Hello!
Vash the Stampede Hello! You know, I've gone through a lot of hell ever since I met the two of you.
Meryl Stryfe *We're* the one's going through hell!
Vash the Stampede [accenting every sentence with hitting kid's head with his own] What. Are. You. Doing. Get. Ting. All. Senti. Mental. On. Me. For. You. Little. Squirt.
[stands up]
Vash the Stampede Feeling better now?
Wolfwood I always knew you were no mere mortal... but I had no idea that you were a cat.
Vash the Stampede [singing] Total slaughter, total slaughter. I won't leave a single man alive. La de da de die, genocide. La de da de dud, an ocean of blood. Let's begin the killing time.
Vash the Stampede What are you doing?
Nicholas D. Wolfwood Don't ask stupid questions. I'm going to save the child!
Vash the Stampede With your bare hands?
Legato Bluesummer An egotistical being like myself can't be allowed to live.
Vash the Stampede [laughs drunkenly] Grandma! Whatcha waiting for? Fill 'er up!
[Bartender hits him in the head with a beer pitcher]
Vash the Stampede I mean please fill 'er up, miss, if you wouldn't mind.
Bartender That's better.
Vash the Stampede Dangerous toys are fun but you could get hurt.
Million Knives [both using telepathy] I didn't create these weapons to be wasted like that!
Vash the Stampede Using them this way is the only thing that gives them any meaning at all
Million Knives It's hopeless, isn't it?
Vash the Stampede I've made my decision
Million Knives You're not a human being, you're a plant
Vash the Stampede I know that
Million Knives You're a superior being!
Vash the Stampede I disagree
Brad [Brad's crush is being held hostage] I just don't see any way out of this damn situation.
Nicholas D. Wolfwood There is another way. If we simply ignore the girl's plight, then we'll definately make it through.
Brad What did you say!
Nicholas D. Wolfwood I think that's the best option at this point in time. It's the only logical way any us will survive against them.
Brad No, you can't!
Nicholas D. Wolfwood Hoooowwwwever. I do know a guy who whines, cries and throws tantrums and he somehow manages to find a way to save everyone.
Rem Saverem In the language of flowers, red means courage and determination.
Wolfwood [about to face off with killer robots] Oh yeah, I almost forgot. "Go with the grace and protection of the Lord." It's the usual mantra for the big hero.
Vash the Stampede Does it work?
Wolfwood That depends entirely on you.
Vash the Stampede Some mantra...
Milly Thompson It's like my big, big sister always says, "Never hold back in matters of the heart".
Villager I've never seen anyone kick so much ass in my entire life.
Meryl Stryfe Does this man look like the legendary gunman Vash the Stampede? That droopy-eyed, weak-looking, bristle-headed, promiscuous-looking donut freak of a man?
Bartender What will it be?
Meryl Stryfe [Bangs fist on counter] A banana sundae.
Milly Thompson A gâteau mille-feuille with Ceylon tea.
Drunk Customer Listen missies, the gag won't work unless you order milk.
Rem Saverem Vash, take care of knives...
Legato Bluesummers [kills entire village] I decided to do this as my humble way of exhibiting grief for the loss of a good friend, how'd I do?
Meryl Stryfe Vash the Stampede... every time I observe his actions I can't help but sense something hidden deep within him, something we can't being to understand. But this much is certain: everyone one who has become involved with him has somehow regained an emotion which was once lost.
Wolfwood [about Milly] She does everything I can't, like it's no big deal at all.
[pause]
Wolfwood It's really irritating...
Vash the Stampede [after jumping off a cliff onto a flying machine] No matter how many times I do that I still feel like I'm gonna have a heart attack! This thing's going ba-da-boom, BA-DA-BOOM!
Wolfwood I thought you were committing suicide!
Vash the Stampede Suicide? I strongly disapprove of...
[looks around]
Vash the Stampede Wolfwood! What are you doing here?
Wolfwood YOU MANIAC! I followed you! What do you think you're doing crying your eyes out like a baby and jumping off of cliffs!
Vash the Stampede I'm visiting the folks.
Wolfwood What do you mean 'visiting the folks'? Do they have some kind of floating house in the sky!
Rem Saverem No one has the right to take the life of another...
Vash the Stampede You've just given me the answer!
[hugs her]
Meryl Stryfe [pause] Uh, how long are you going to keep hugging me like this?
Vash the Stampede [about the streamer he's on] WHAT! THEY'RE GOING TO SMASH THE STEAMER INTO THE CANYON! Death and poverty like me so much, now they've brought friends! And then there's the insurance girls! Man, I never get a break!
Wolfwood Was everything I did in my life a mistake? Would I be wrong, now, to ask for your forgiveness?
Wolfwood [about Vash] The way he looked at me... it was as though *he'd* shot the kid...
Wolfwood [stubbornly] I'm not ready yet! There's still so much left to be done. I want to stay, with them! I don't want to die!
Wolfwood [to Vash] You are an expert at pissing me off. Amazing!
Nicholas D. Wolfwood Come again, Needle Noggin?
[Vash's preview for the next episode]
Vash the Stampede The tragedy endlessly repeated in order to fulfill desires, the lust for conquest making people bend to your will, a thrill intense enough to make you shudder. There is a man who is a slave to that ecstasy, the leader of the Badlads. A man who shines: Brilliant Dynamites Neon. The sandsteamer will shake the moment each of the huge dynamos on each of his shoulders start to spark. In the pitch black darkness, the gruesome party begins.
Kaite Stop being so damn soft with the whole human race! I have betrayed! And they have betrayed! And we ALL let a lot of innocent people DIE!
Nicholas D. Wolfwood I picked up my first gun at the age of seven. And I shot. I remember how strangely easy it was to pull the trigger. Ha. I actually laughed. Because that one shot was all that was needed to silence that sickening piece of garbage who had the nerve to call himself my guardian. Ha. It was that simple. And so I was free. Yes, tomorrow would be different. Hm. Tomorrow. As much as I wanted to believe, it only went from bad to worse. A vicious cycle... I didn't want other kids to grow up like me, so I started my own orphanage. It was gratifying work, I was actually doing something for the good of others. It was my place of peace and happiness... yet sometimes, I still think to myself 'there's no place worse than this planet. It's horrible here.'
Nicholas D. Wolfwood NEEDLENOGGIN!
Chapel the Evergreen Life is an incessant series of problems... all difficult, with brutally limited choices - and a time limit.
Nicholas D. Wolfwood What are you doing needlenoggin? It's
[Punisher]
Nicholas D. Wolfwood right next to you, USE IT DAMNIT!
