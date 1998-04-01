Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man Seasons

Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man All seasons

Trigun 16+
Production year 1998
Country Japan
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo

Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man"
Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man - Season 1 Season 1
26 episodes 1 April 1998 - 30 September 1998
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more