Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man

Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man (1998 - 1998)

Trigun 18+
Production year 1998
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 22 minutes
TV channel TV Tokyo
Runtime 9 hours 32 minutes

TV series description

"Trigun" is a multi-episode anime set in the genre of space western. The show takes place on a distant planet that was colonized by humans who left Earth. Over time, Trigun begins to resemble more and more a Wild West world. It is a place full of criminals who kill each other for various reasons. The main heroines, named Milly and Meryl, work for an insurance company. Their boss gives them an important assignment - to track down a particularly dangerous criminal and minimize the damage he causes as much as possible... Along the way, the girls discover that their target is not as bad as he seems.
Cast
Masaya Onosaka
Satsuki Yukino
Aya Hisakawa
Hiromi Tsuru
Toshihiko Seki
Kazuyuki Ishikawa
Series rating

7.8
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Trigun #1: The $$60,000,000,000 Man - Season 1 Season 1
1998, 26 episodes
 
Stills
