"Trigun" is a multi-episode anime set in the genre of space western. The show takes place on a distant planet that was colonized by humans who left Earth. Over time, Trigun begins to resemble more and more a Wild West world. It is a place full of criminals who kill each other for various reasons. The main heroines, named Milly and Meryl, work for an insurance company. Their boss gives them an important assignment - to track down a particularly dangerous criminal and minimize the damage he causes as much as possible... Along the way, the girls discover that their target is not as bad as he seems.

Expand