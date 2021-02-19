"Tribes of Europa" is a German mini-series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. Set in a futuristic world, this science fiction show tells the story of the future of humanity. In the year 2074, the European continent is completely divided, with its inhabitants forming their own independent tribes that have no interaction with each other. The plot revolves around a brother and sister who unexpectedly come into possession of a mysterious cube that appears to possess magical powers. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there is a real hunt for this artifact, and now the siblings find themselves as the main targets of this hunt...

