Tribes of Europa poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tribes of Europa

Tribes of Europa (2021 - 2021)

Tribes of Europa 18+
Production year 2021
Country Germany
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 47 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 4 hours 42 minutes

TV series description

"Tribes of Europa" is a German mini-series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. Set in a futuristic world, this science fiction show tells the story of the future of humanity. In the year 2074, the European continent is completely divided, with its inhabitants forming their own independent tribes that have no interaction with each other. The plot revolves around a brother and sister who unexpectedly come into possession of a mysterious cube that appears to possess magical powers. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there is a real hunt for this artifact, and now the siblings find themselves as the main targets of this hunt...
Племена Европы - trailer
Tribes of Europa  trailer
Cast
James Faulkner
Melika Foroutan
Henriette Confurius
Klaus Tange
Hoji Fortuna
Benjamin Sadler
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Tribes of Europa - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
