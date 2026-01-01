Menu
Melika Foroutan
Melika Foroutan
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Schlafende Hunde
(2023)
6.5
A Girl Named Willow
(2025)
6.4
Tribes of Europa
(2021)
Filmography
6
6.5
A Girl Named Willow
Ein Mädchen namens Willow
Family
2025, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
6.8
Schlafende Hunde
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2023, Germany
6.4
Tribes of Europa
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, Germany
5.2
The Famous Five and the Valley of Dinosaurs
Fünf Freunde und das Tal der Dinosaurier
Adventure, Family
2018, Germany
5.6
The Crocodiles: All for One
Vorstadtkrokodile 3
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2011, Germany
5.7
66/67: Fairplay Is Over
66/67 – Fairplay war gestern
Drama
2009, Germany
