Melika Foroutan

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Action heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Girl Named Willow 6.5
A Girl Named Willow Ein Mädchen namens Willow
Family 2025, Germany / Austria
Schlafende Hunde 6.8
Schlafende Hunde
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2023, Germany
Tribes of Europa 6.4
Tribes of Europa
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, Germany
The Famous Five and the Valley of Dinosaurs 5.2
The Famous Five and the Valley of Dinosaurs Fünf Freunde und das Tal der Dinosaurier
Adventure, Family 2018, Germany
The Crocodiles: All for One 5.6
The Crocodiles: All for One Vorstadtkrokodile 3
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2011, Germany
66/67: Fairplay Is Over 5.7
66/67: Fairplay Is Over 66/67 – Fairplay war gestern
Drama 2009, Germany
