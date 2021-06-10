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Trese poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows Trese

Trese (2021 - …)

Trese 18+
Production year 2021
Country Philippines/Singapore
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Trese: City of the Defenders" is a new animated series in the genre of fantasy horror. The plot is based on the eponymous line of graphic novels written by Filipino authors Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisismo. The story of "Trese: City of the Defenders" takes place in a parallel universe where Manila falls under the control of evil supernatural creatures. The main heroine is a girl named Alexandra Trese. Only she can free her city, and the whole world, from these dark beings. But fulfilling this mission will require certain powers...
Trese - Trailer
Trese  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell
Carlos Alazraqui
Carlos Alazraqui
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Dante Basco
Dante Basco
Steven Blum
Steven Blum
Earl Baylon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Anime genre  In the Horror genre  In the genre  In series of Philippines  In series of Singapore  In series of 2021 
Seasons
Trese - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
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