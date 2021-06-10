"Trese: City of the Defenders" is a new animated series in the genre of fantasy horror. The plot is based on the eponymous line of graphic novels written by Filipino authors Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisismo. The story of "Trese: City of the Defenders" takes place in a parallel universe where Manila falls under the control of evil supernatural creatures. The main heroine is a girl named Alexandra Trese. Only she can free her city, and the whole world, from these dark beings. But fulfilling this mission will require certain powers...

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