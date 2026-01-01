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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza
Date of Birth
7 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
(2023)
8.6
Rick and Morty
(2013)
8.6
Invincible
(2021)
Filmography
7.6
Minions 3
Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Super Mario Galaxy
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Pooch Café
Pooch Café
Animation
2026, USA
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Animation
2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Comedy, Children's
2025, USA
8.1
Ne Zha 2
Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy
2025, China
Watch trailer
6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action
2024, Japan
2
Megamind Rules!
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family
2024, USA
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