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Eric Bauza
Eric Bauza Eric Bauza
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza

Eric Bauza

Date of Birth
7 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (2023)
Rick and Morty 8.6
Rick and Morty (2013)
Invincible 8.6
Invincible (2021)

Filmography

Minions 3 7.6
Minions 3 Minions & Monsters
Adventure, Animation, Action 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Super Mario Galaxy 7.4
Super Mario Galaxy The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror 2026, Japan / USA
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Pooch Café Pooch Café
Animation 2026, USA
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Action, Adventure, Animation 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Comedy, Children's 2025, USA
Ne Zha 2 8.1
Ne Zha 2 Nezha: Mo tong nao hai
Animation, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
Watch trailer
Ishura 6.4
Ishura
Anime, Fantasy, Action 2024, Japan
Megamind Rules! 2
Megamind Rules!
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family 2024, USA
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