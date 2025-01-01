Menu
Только не отпускай меня 18+
Production year 2014
Country Ukraine
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 46 minutes
TV channel ТВ Центр
Runtime 3 hours 4 minutes

"Do Not Let Me Go" is a Ukrainian mini-series in the drama genre. The story revolves around Natasha Konopleva, a medical nurse who lives with her mother. They struggle financially, but at the same time, they owe nothing to anyone. After a serious argument with her husband, the mother of the main character becomes unable to walk. With the help of the department head, Natasha manages to arrange for her relative to be admitted to the same hospital. Finding herself in a difficult financial situation, the girl turns to her father for help, but he once again deceives her. In the same city, there is a spoiled rich girl named Lera, who, by fate, crosses paths with Natasha.
Petr Mironov
Anna Adamovich
Konstantin Samoukov
Aleksandra Sizonenko
6 IMDb
Tolko ne otpuskay menya - Season 1 Season 1
TBA, 4 episodes
 
