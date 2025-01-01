"Do Not Let Me Go" is a Ukrainian mini-series in the drama genre. The story revolves around Natasha Konopleva, a medical nurse who lives with her mother. They struggle financially, but at the same time, they owe nothing to anyone. After a serious argument with her husband, the mother of the main character becomes unable to walk. With the help of the department head, Natasha manages to arrange for her relative to be admitted to the same hospital. Finding herself in a difficult financial situation, the girl turns to her father for help, but he once again deceives her. In the same city, there is a spoiled rich girl named Lera, who, by fate, crosses paths with Natasha.

