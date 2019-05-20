Menu
Russian
Tolya Robot
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Tolya Robot

Tolya Robot (2019 - 2019)

Толя Робот 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Tolya the Robot" is a social comedy-drama that revolves around Anatoly Vorobyov, a young man living in the small town of Elektrougli who has lost both his arms and legs two years ago. When he is offered free bionic limb prosthetics, he sets two big goals for himself: to become the manager of the building he lives in and to win over his dream girl, Masha. Along the way, he repeatedly proves that disability should not be seen as a sentence, but rather as a life challenge. The main character even compares it to a mortgage, marriage, or the flu.
Cast
Elena Valyushkina
Aleksandr Pal
Valentina Mazunina
Evgeny Koryakovsky
Mihail Orlov
Evgeny Kulik
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
