"Tolya the Robot" is a social comedy-drama that revolves around Anatoly Vorobyov, a young man living in the small town of Elektrougli who has lost both his arms and legs two years ago. When he is offered free bionic limb prosthetics, he sets two big goals for himself: to become the manager of the building he lives in and to win over his dream girl, Masha. Along the way, he repeatedly proves that disability should not be seen as a sentence, but rather as a life challenge. The main character even compares it to a mortgage, marriage, or the flu.

Expand