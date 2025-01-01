Menu
Tin Man quotes

DG I'm DG. This is...
Cain I know, a head-case.
Glitch I have a proper name... and when I remember it I will tell you.
DG What's a head-case?
Cain It's what the state does to re-educate criminals. Remove their brains, and keep them trapped inside their own heads. Ain't that right, convict?
Glitch Whoa, I ain't no convict!
[hesitates]
Glitch And just in case I am, it was a bogus charge, a frame job, I'm sure of it!
Glitch [walking over to a piece of furniture] There is something so *familiar* about this...
[takes the sheet off the harp]
Glitch No.
Cain It amazes me that you once influenced the queen.
Glitch I know, me too!
Mystic Man [after DG slaps him] You have most beautiful, brilliant, blue-eyes, but your mother, your mother had lavender.
DG You do remember!
Cain [to Toto after discovering his betrayal] I'd shoot you in the heart if I thought you had one.
DG Hey, you knew my mother.
Glitch I knew I wasn't an idiot!
[to Cain]
Glitch Or a convict!
DG All my dad's stories! My parents were from here!
DG [after hearing screaming] Did you hear that?
Glitch Yes... no.
Glitch [to the angry cyborgs] We were just passing through... we were just passing through... we were just passing through...
[Cain hits him and he stops]
DG [seeing Glitch hanging from the ceiling] What are you doing...
Glitch up here? The little ANKLE-BITERS, thought it would be funny to keep me hanging around. Untie me, and I might have the last laugh.
[DG hesitates]
Glitch Come on doll, if mom and pop really are on the road to central city, you're falling further and further behind.
DG You know the way?
Glitch Sure, though, it's kind of hard to give directions from up here. Unless you have a better offer?
DG [referring to the device stuck in the wooden post] What is it?
Glitch A TDESPHTL. A tri-dimensional energy stored projected holographic time loop. Nifty little thing... Hey, I think I invented it...
Raw [about Cain] Brave man... good man... Tin Man...
Glitch Oh, I might have known you were a Tin Man, with that attitude!
DG What's a Tin Man?
Glitch It's what they call police in Central City.
[hesitates]
Glitch Or, at least, I think it is...
Glitch [about the girl in the mirror] That's Azkadellia. Marbles or not, evil like that you don't forget.
Glitch I'm not saying they called me 'Twinkle-toes' but I cut quite a rug... Oh, you can make a face Cain, but here was a time I was a *terrific* dancer. She may have taken my brain, but *rhythm* that comes directly from the...
Cain [interrupting] Do you have any bright ideas how to get in there?
Glitch I mean, I don't mind taxing my half a brain for DG, but just *once* I'd like someone to admire me for my *rhythm*. Which, as I was saying before I was so *rudely* interrupted, comes directly from the *soul*.
[Cain gives him the look]
Glitch You know, Cain, sometimes you make me feel just like those ladies at the dance, like I blend right in with the wallpaper...
Cain [looking at Longcoats] That's not a bad idea.
Glitch [surprised] Wanna dance?
Cain I'll lead, you follow.
Cain [after taking out several Longcoats] You're a deep well, Glitch.
Glitch It's all about rhythm.
Cain If you don't have heart, you have nothing.
Glitch [to Azkadellia, about DG] Leave her alone.
Glitch You've been sleeping for hours... like a baby with his pacifier.
Cain I thought you were dead.
Glitch Ditto. You know, I may have saved you from hypothermia, but um,
[holds up the horse toy]
Glitch this is what saved your life. It stopped the bullet.
Cain DG?
Glitch Azkadellia.
Cain Raw?
Glitch Ah, I don't know I can't find him. Either they took him too, or he's dead. Or...
Cain Maybe he ran away.
Glitch You know you really should do something about that BITTER cynicism of yours Cain!
Cain Why? Someone's gotta keep your wide-eyed optimism in check.
[silence]
Cain Hey, Glitch?
Glitch What?
Cain I owe you one.
Glitch [smiles] You know Cain, professional psychiatric help is only a crow's call away these days. I think someone like you with your issues with masculinity, and what we call it the boy scout syndrome...
Raw Papay once peaceful.
Glitch Yeah? Well now the only 'peace' they're interested in is a *piece* of us!
Azkadellia Last time 'complications', this time 'problems'?
Young DG Toto...
Toto It's *Tutor*, now focus.
Pop Robot You had that crazy nightmare again, huh?
DG In Technicolor.
[last lines]
DG That's the O.Z. I remember. I'm so glad to be home.
Azkadellia Learn to love me, mother. Learn to trust me, and I will give you back your throne. Put the crown upon your head and kneel at your feet. The loyal daughter you always dreamed of.
Lavender Eyes You're *not* my daughter.
Azkadellia How could you say such a thing? You made me who I am.
Lavender Eyes No.
Azkadellia Tell me where the Emerald is!
Lavender Eyes Not while there's still a breath in my body!
Cain [to Toto while crossing the gap in the OZ] If you shape shift, I swear I'll drop ya.
Cain [entering tavern to meet the Seeker] I don't like the looks of this place. Why don't you guys wait outside? I'll cut the deal myself.
DG No, I think we should -
[dwarf shoves his way between the group]
DG - stick together. I feel very safe with you guys.
Glitch Really? I don't.
Glitch [surrounded by Papays] It's almost dinner time!
Toto The time to leave is now.
Cain Sorry Pooch, but this is where we part company.
Toto Part?
Cain With the Mobats in the sky and the Longcoats on our trail, I don't have time to figure out what your angle is in all this.
Toto My 'angle' is her mother sent me to help her.
Cain And you did. I'd even thank you, if I knew who you were...
Glitch Whoa, Mister-Suspicious! This is the man... dog...
[whispers]
Glitch thingy... that helped us escape!
DG [referring to the spinning doll] Am I really doing this?
Azkadellia [after killing the former Chief of Police] Zero, you've just been promoted.
Man in audience Mystic Man, answer me this: What is the meaning of life?
Mystic Man That question is as timeless as the moons. We must seek to serve the forces of the universe in all our humanity, and all our humility.
[Azkadellia's vapors are being sprayed]
Mystic Man First, we must inhale the magic...
Glitch This is the man with all the answers?
Mystic Man ...and HOLD IT, HOLD IT...
Glitch He's out of his mind, literally!
Mystic Man ...AND YOU KNOW THE MEANING OF LIFE!
[laughs]
Azkadellia [to DG] What did she whisper in your ear?
Glitch [to Azkadellia about the queen] Show some respect!
Azkadellia The queen's reign ends today.
Azkadellia Welcome back, little sister. There's no place like the O.Z.
Glitch [to DG] Gotta be careful not to lose your marbles.
[laughs]
Glitch But ah, since the sorceress made her medicos take mine, well, you flick the abacus.
Jeb [to Cain, when he can't find Zero] What did you do?
Cain [referring to Glitch] What's he doing now?
Demilo Central City people gather 'round! Antoine Demilo is back in town!
Cain [to Longcoat] Drop it, or I'll blow you into next week.
DG Who's A-hamo?
