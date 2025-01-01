Glitch I'm not saying they called me 'Twinkle-toes' but I cut quite a rug... Oh, you can make a face Cain, but here was a time I was a *terrific* dancer. She may have taken my brain, but *rhythm* that comes directly from the...

Cain [interrupting] Do you have any bright ideas how to get in there?

Glitch I mean, I don't mind taxing my half a brain for DG, but just *once* I'd like someone to admire me for my *rhythm*. Which, as I was saying before I was so *rudely* interrupted, comes directly from the *soul*.

[Cain gives him the look]

Glitch You know, Cain, sometimes you make me feel just like those ladies at the dance, like I blend right in with the wallpaper...

Cain [looking at Longcoats] That's not a bad idea.

Glitch [surprised] Wanna dance?