Glitch[about the girl in the mirror] That's Azkadellia. Marbles or not, evil like that you don't forget.
GlitchI'm not saying they called me 'Twinkle-toes' but I cut quite a rug... Oh, you can make a face Cain, but here was a time I was a *terrific* dancer. She may have taken my brain, but *rhythm* that comes directly from the...
Cain[interrupting] Do you have any bright ideas how to get in there?
GlitchI mean, I don't mind taxing my half a brain for DG, but just *once* I'd like someone to admire me for my *rhythm*. Which, as I was saying before I was so *rudely* interrupted, comes directly from the *soul*.
[Cain gives him the look]
GlitchYou know, Cain, sometimes you make me feel just like those ladies at the dance, like I blend right in with the wallpaper...
Glitch[smiles] You know Cain, professional psychiatric help is only a crow's call away these days. I think someone like you with your issues with masculinity, and what we call it the boy scout syndrome...