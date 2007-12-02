The heroine of the fantasy series "Tin Man" is an ordinary student named D.G., who works as a waitress in a café. But her life is turned upside down when strange non-human bandits break into her family's home. They are clearly hunting for D.G. In order to save her, her parents confess that they adopted her and throw her into the center of a suddenly appearing tornado. The whirlwind carries her to her true homeland - a magical country where she must find her birth mother. On her journey, she encounters a trio of very peculiar new friends.

