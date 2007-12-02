Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tin Man poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tin Man

Tin Man (2007 - 2007)

Tin Man 18+
Production year 2007
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The heroine of the fantasy series "Tin Man" is an ordinary student named D.G., who works as a waitress in a café. But her life is turned upside down when strange non-human bandits break into her family's home. They are clearly hunting for D.G. In order to save her, her parents confess that they adopted her and throw her into the center of a suddenly appearing tornado. The whirlwind carries her to her true homeland - a magical country where she must find her birth mother. On her journey, she encounters a trio of very peculiar new friends.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Blu Mankuma Toto
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss Mystic Man
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming Glitch
Neal McDonough
Neal McDonough Wyatt Cain
Callum Keith Rennie Zero
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson Azkadellia
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Tin Man - Season 1 Season 1
2007, 3 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more