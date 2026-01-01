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Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Tearjerker
Winner
Next Generation
Nominee
Best Show
Nominee
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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