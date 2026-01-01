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Kinoafisha TV Shows This Is Us Awards

"This Is Us" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Supervision
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Tearjerker
Winner
Next Generation
Nominee
 Best Show
Nominee
 Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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