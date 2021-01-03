Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Discworld poster
Discworld poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Discworld

Discworld (2021 - …)

The Watch 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel BBC America
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Watch" is a fantasy TV series based on the book series by British author Terry Pratchett. The show is set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where all kinds of crimes are legally allowed. The city is home to both ordinary people and various mythical creatures such as elves, dwarves, trolls, vampires, werewolves, and many others. Each resident of the city is willing to fight for their rights against representatives of other races. In Ankh-Morpork, there are the Watchmen who are supposed to maintain order and peace within its walls, but no one takes them seriously. However, the arrival of a new member to the team forces the Watchmen to reconsider their approach to their work.
Cast
Cast
Paul Kaye
Paul Kaye
Matt Berry
Matt Berry
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce
Marama Corlett
Marama Corlett
Richard Dormer
Richard Dormer
Ralph Ineson
Ralph Ineson
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Discworld - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more