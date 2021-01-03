"The Watch" is a fantasy TV series based on the book series by British author Terry Pratchett. The show is set in the fictional city of Ankh-Morpork, where all kinds of crimes are legally allowed. The city is home to both ordinary people and various mythical creatures such as elves, dwarves, trolls, vampires, werewolves, and many others. Each resident of the city is willing to fight for their rights against representatives of other races. In Ankh-Morpork, there are the Watchmen who are supposed to maintain order and peace within its walls, but no one takes them seriously. However, the arrival of a new member to the team forces the Watchmen to reconsider their approach to their work.

