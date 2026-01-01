Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
28 June 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Arvingerne
(2014)
6.8
Secrets We Keep
(2025)
6.4
Superposition
(2023)
Filmography
4
6.8
Secrets We Keep
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Denmark
6.4
Superposition
Superposition
Drama, Thriller
2023, Denmark / Finland / Sweden
Watch trailer
4.8
Borderline
Borderline
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain / Denmark
7.5
Arvingerne
Drama
2014, Denmark
News about Marie Bach Hansen’s private life
A Scandinavian Take on 'Big Little Lies': Netflix Releases the Miniseries 'Secrets We Keep'
