Marie Bach Hansen
Date of Birth
28 June 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Arvingerne 7.5
Arvingerne (2014)
Secrets We Keep 6.8
Secrets We Keep (2025)
Superposition 6.4
Superposition (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Secrets We Keep 6.8
Secrets We Keep
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Denmark
Superposition 6.4
Superposition
Drama, Thriller 2023, Denmark / Finland / Sweden
Watch trailer
Borderline 4.8
Borderline
Drama, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / Denmark
Arvingerne 7.5
Arvingerne
Drama 2014, Denmark
Marie Bach Hansen
A Scandinavian Take on 'Big Little Lies': Netflix Releases the Miniseries 'Secrets We Keep'
