Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists TV Shows Historical TV Series About Women

Historical TV Series About Women

All 14
By year
Reset
Dope Girls
Dope Girls
Drama, Crime, History 2025, Great Britain
0.0
A Thousand Blows
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History 2025, Great Britain
0.0
My Lady Jane
My Lady Jane
Comedy, History 2024, USA
0.0
Tajny Kareninoj
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary 2024, Russia
0.0
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Drama, Romantic, History 2024, India
0.0
The Gilded Age
The Gilded Age
Drama 2022, USA
0.0
Formula prestupleniya
Formula prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic, History 2022, Russia
9.0
Domina
Domina
Drama, History 2021, Great Britain/Italy
0.0
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem
Drama 2021, Israel
0.0
The Great
The Great
Drama, Comedy, History 2020, USA
6.0
The Spanish Princess
The Spanish Princess
Drama, History 2019, USA
0.0
The Blood Lady
The Blood Lady
Drama, History 2018, Russia
0.0
The White Princess
The White Princess
Drama, History 2017, USA
7.0
The Crown
The Crown
Drama, History 2016, USA
8.0
Reset
Genre
All Drama History Crime Comedy Romantic Documentary Detective
Country
All Great Britain USA India Russia Israel Italy
Year
All 2010-2019 2020-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more