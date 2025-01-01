Menu
Film lists
Film lists
TV Shows
Historical TV Series About Women
Historical TV Series About Women
Dope Girls
Drama, Crime, History
2025, Great Britain
0.0
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
0.0
My Lady Jane
Comedy, History
2024, USA
0.0
Tajny Kareninoj
Documentary
2024, Russia
0.0
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Drama, Romantic, History
2024, India
0.0
The Gilded Age
Drama
2022, USA
0.0
Formula prestupleniya
Detective, Romantic, History
2022, Russia
9.0
Domina
Drama, History
2021, Great Britain/Italy
0.0
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem
Drama
2021, Israel
0.0
The Great
Drama, Comedy, History
2020, USA
6.0
The Spanish Princess
Drama, History
2019, USA
0.0
The Blood Lady
Drama, History
2018, Russia
0.0
The White Princess
Drama, History
2017, USA
7.0
The Crown
Drama, History
2016, USA
8.0
