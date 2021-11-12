"The Shrink Next Door" is a project from the streaming service Apple TV+, based on the podcast of the same name released in 2019. It tells the story of psychiatrist Isaac Herschkopf, who used his professional position for personal gain. The series explores the dark side of the doctor-patient relationship, which can become unhealthy and manipulative. Played by Paul Rudd, Herschkopf gradually gains the trust of one of his clients, Martin (played by Will Ferrell), during their sessions, and eventually moves into his home and takes control of Martin's family business.

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