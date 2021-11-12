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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Shrink Next Door

The Shrink Next Door (2021 - …)

The Shrink Next Door 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Shrink Next Door" is a project from the streaming service Apple TV+, based on the podcast of the same name released in 2019. It tells the story of psychiatrist Isaac Herschkopf, who used his professional position for personal gain. The series explores the dark side of the doctor-patient relationship, which can become unhealthy and manipulative. Played by Paul Rudd, Herschkopf gradually gains the trust of one of his clients, Martin (played by Will Ferrell), during their sessions, and eventually moves into his home and takes control of Martin's family business.
The Shrink Next Door - Dubbed trailer
The Shrink Next Door  Dubbed trailer
Cast
Cast
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn
Casey Wilson
Casey Wilson
Sarayu Blue
Sarayu Blue
Amir Talai
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
The Shrink Next Door - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
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