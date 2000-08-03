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Filmography
Landry Bender
Landry Bender
Kinoafisha
Persons
Landry Bender
Landry Bender
Landry Bender
Date of Birth
3 August 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.8
Looking for Alaska
(2019)
6.8
The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion
(2024)
6.6
The Sitter
(2011)
Filmography
5.1
Self-Help
Self-Help
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
6.8
The Real Bros of Simi Valley: High School Reunion
The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie
Comedy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6
The Republic of Sarah
Drama
2021, USA
7.8
Looking for Alaska
Drama, Romantic,
2019, USA
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
6.6
The Sitter
The Sitter
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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