[Jim and Dwight are trying to get revenge on Todd Packer]
Jim Halpert
I was thinking maybe we could jam his drawers so they only come out two inches, and then that way you could *see* everything in them but you can't get in them.
Dwight Schrute
Does Edgar Allan Poe know about that one? So sinister!
[sarcastically chuckles]
Dwight Schrute
That wouldn't annoy a person at all! What do you - where do you come up with this stuff?
Jim Halpert
Okay! Alright, well, this isn't my best, but call Froggy101. Say that we're the tour manager for Justin Bieber and we're giving away free tickets, we give them a number to call *for* the tickets, and it's his number.
Dwight Schrute
Who is Justice Beaver?
Jim Halpert
He... it's a crime-fighting beaver.