"The New Pope," although presented as a separate series, is still a sequel to the show "The Young Pope." Once again, the renowned director Paolo Sorrentino serves as the director and creator, and the plot continues to revolve around the inner workings of the Vatican. After nine months in a coma, Pius XIII has no choice but to select a new pope. John Brannox is chosen, bringing with him his own personal traumas and his vision of what the Church should be. But what will happen when Lenny returns to life and two acting popes have to share one place?

