The New Pope poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 8
Kinoafisha TV Shows The New Pope

The New Pope (2020 - 2020)

The New Pope 18+
Production year 2020
Country Italy/Great Britain/France/USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Sky Atlantic
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The New Pope," although presented as a separate series, is still a sequel to the show "The Young Pope." Once again, the renowned director Paolo Sorrentino serves as the director and creator, and the plot continues to revolve around the inner workings of the Vatican. After nine months in a coma, Pius XIII has no choice but to select a new pope. John Brannox is chosen, bringing with him his own personal traumas and his vision of what the Church should be. But what will happen when Lenny returns to life and two acting popes have to share one place?
Новый Папа - trailer сериала
The New Pope  trailer сериала
Creator
Paolo Sorrentino
Paolo Sorrentino
Cast Characters
Jude Law
Jude Law Lenny Belardo / Pope Pius XIII
John Malkovich
John Malkovich Sir John Brannox / Pope John Paul III
Ludivine Sagnier
Ludivine Sagnier Esther
Ulrich Thomsen
Ulrich Thomsen Doctor Helmer Lindegard
Cecile De France
Cecile De France Sofia Dubois
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
8 IMDb
Seasons
The New Pope - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
