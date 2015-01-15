Menu
The Man in the High Castle All seasons
The Man in the High Castle
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
50 minutes
Streaming service
Amazon Prime Video
Series rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Man in the High Castle"
Season 1
10 episodes
15 January 2015 - 20 November 2015
Season 2
10 episodes
15 December 2016
Season 3
10 episodes
5 October 2018
Season 4
10 episodes
15 November 2019
