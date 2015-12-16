"The Magicians" is an American fantasy series that airs on the SyFy channel. The first episode premiered in 2015. The plot is based on the eponymous book trilogy by Lev Grossman. The story revolves around a depressed loner named Quentin, who has been fascinated with books about a magical land called Fillory since childhood. At some point, Quentin realizes that magic is real and that Fillory is not just a figment of his imagination. He also learns about the existence of a school where future magicians are trained. Upon enrolling in the institution, Quentin discovers more about this new world. However, it turns out that it is far from being as enchanting as he initially thought. Additionally, he makes new friends and encounters unexpected enemies.

