Kinoafisha TV Shows The Magicians

The Magicians (2015 - 2020)

The Magicians 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Syfy
Runtime 65 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Magicians" is an American fantasy series that airs on the SyFy channel. The first episode premiered in 2015. The plot is based on the eponymous book trilogy by Lev Grossman. The story revolves around a depressed loner named Quentin, who has been fascinated with books about a magical land called Fillory since childhood. At some point, Quentin realizes that magic is real and that Fillory is not just a figment of his imagination. He also learns about the existence of a school where future magicians are trained. Upon enrolling in the institution, Quentin discovers more about this new world. However, it turns out that it is far from being as enchanting as he initially thought. Additionally, he makes new friends and encounters unexpected enemies.
Creator
John McNamara
John McNamara
Sera Gamble
Sera Gamble
Hale Appleman
Hale Appleman Eliot Waugh
Jade Tailor
Jade Tailor Kady Orloff-Diaz
Jason Ralph
Jason Ralph Quentin Coldwater
Arjun Gupta
Arjun Gupta William "Penny" Adiyodi
Cast and Crew
Series rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Magicians - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 13 episodes
 
The Magicians - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
The Magicians - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
The Magicians - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 13 episodes
 
The Magicians - Season 5 Season 5
2020, 13 episodes
 
Stills
