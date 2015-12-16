Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Magicians poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Magicians Seasons

The Magicians All seasons

The Magicians 16+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel Syfy

Series rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb

All seasons of "The Magicians"

The Magicians - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 16 December 2015 - 11 April 2016
 
The Magicians - Season 2 Season 2
13 episodes 25 January 2017 - 19 April 2017
 
The Magicians - Season 3 Season 3
13 episodes 10 January 2018 - 4 April 2018
 
The Magicians - Season 4 Season 4
13 episodes 23 January 2019 - 17 April 2019
 
The Magicians - Season 5 Season 5
13 episodes 15 January 2020 - 1 April 2020
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more