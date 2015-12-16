Menu
The Magicians
16+
Production year
2015
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
Syfy
Series rating
7.3
Rate
13
votes
7.6
IMDb
All seasons of "The Magicians"
Season 1
13 episodes
16 December 2015 - 11 April 2016
Season 2
13 episodes
25 January 2017 - 19 April 2017
Season 3
13 episodes
10 January 2018 - 4 April 2018
Season 4
13 episodes
23 January 2019 - 17 April 2019
Season 5
13 episodes
15 January 2020 - 1 April 2020
