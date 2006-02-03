Menu
The IT Crowd
18+
Production year
2006
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Channel 4
Series rating
8.8
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
All seasons of "The IT Crowd"
Season 1
6 episodes
3 February 2006 - 3 March 2006
Season 2
6 episodes
24 August 2007 - 28 September 2007
Season 3
6 episodes
21 November 2008 - 26 December 2008
Season 4
6 episodes
25 June 2010 - 30 July 2010
