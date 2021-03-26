Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Irregulars

The Irregulars (2021 - …)

The Irregulars 18+
Production year 2021
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 6 hours 56 minutes

TV series description

"The Irregulars" is a British show in the genre of fantasy drama. The series was produced by the streaming service Netflix. The story takes place in 19th century London. The main characters are a street gang of children who carry out missions for two famous detectives, characters from the Conan Doyle series of novels - John Watson and Sherlock Holmes. In this way, the children help solve the most high-profile crimes committed in the United Kingdom. It is known that part of the events in the series will have a mystical twist.
Cast
Henry Lloyd-Hughes
Ansu Kabia
Jojo Macari
Thaddea Graham
Clarke Peters
McKell David
Cast and Crew
Seasons
The Irregulars - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
Stills
