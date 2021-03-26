"The Irregulars" is a British show in the genre of fantasy drama. The series was produced by the streaming service Netflix. The story takes place in 19th century London. The main characters are a street gang of children who carry out missions for two famous detectives, characters from the Conan Doyle series of novels - John Watson and Sherlock Holmes. In this way, the children help solve the most high-profile crimes committed in the United Kingdom. It is known that part of the events in the series will have a mystical twist.

