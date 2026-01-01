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The Inbetweeners
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Filming locations
Filming Locations: The Inbetweeners
Elizabeth Gardens, Sunbury-on-Thames, UK
Iconic scenes & Locations
Hostel in S02E01
Inglis Barracks, Mill Hill, London, England, UK
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Will's house
4 Whitley Close, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Rudge Park Comprehensive
Ruislip High School, Sidmouth Drive, Ruislip, Hillingdon, London, England, UK
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Simon's house
20 Edinburgh Drive, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Jay's Friend's house
12 Edinburgh Drive, Abbots Langley, England, UK
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The Black Bull pub
Victoria Road, Ruislip, England, UK
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Jay, Simon and Neil hanging out, alleyway
Cardiff Way, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Carly's house
10 Cardiff Way, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Simon pulls out behind the funeral car
Park Ave & St Martin's Approach, Ruislip, England, UK
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Neil's house
1 Edinburgh Drive, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Off licence in S01E02
High Street, Pinner, England, UK
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Jay's house
6 Cardiff Way, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Shopping centre in S03E03
The Chimes, Uxbridge, Middlesex, England, UK
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The Black Horse pub
1446 High Road, Eastcote, Pinner, England, UK
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Camping trip in S03E06
Pippingford Park, East Sussex, England, UK
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Will, Simon, Jay and Neil running from the guy with the bat
Blenheim Road, Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, England, UK
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Ice cream kiosk in S02E01
East Beach, Littlehampton, West Sussex, England, UK
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