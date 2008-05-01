Menu
The Inbetweeners All seasons
The Inbetweeners
16+
Production year
2008
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
E4
Series rating
8.1
Rate
20
votes
8.4
IMDb
All seasons of "The Inbetweeners"
Season 1
6 episodes
1 May 2008 - 29 May 2008
Season 2
6 episodes
2 April 2009 - 7 May 2009
Season 3
6 episodes
13 September 2010 - 18 October 2010
Season 4
TBA
