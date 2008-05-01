"The Inbetweeners" is a British comedy series about high school student Will McKenzie and his friends. After his parents' divorce, Will is forced to transfer from a prestigious private school to a state educational institution. The local headmaster, Mr. Gilbert, makes the newcomers wear badges with their names and assigns them "buddies" from among the "veterans." All of this only intensifies the mockery and hostility from other teenagers. And for Will, it's already difficult here because of his proper speech and formal attire.

