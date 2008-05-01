Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 8.4
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners (2008 - 2010)

The Inbetweeners 18+
Production year 2008
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel E4
Runtime 9 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Inbetweeners" is a British comedy series about high school student Will McKenzie and his friends. After his parents' divorce, Will is forced to transfer from a prestigious private school to a state educational institution. The local headmaster, Mr. Gilbert, makes the newcomers wear badges with their names and assigns them "buddies" from among the "veterans." All of this only intensifies the mockery and hostility from other teenagers. And for Will, it's already difficult here because of his proper speech and formal attire.
Cast
Simon Bird
Blake Harrison
Blake Harrison
Joe Thomas
James Buckley
James Buckley
Emily Head
Martin Trenaman
Series rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Seasons
The Inbetweeners - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 6 episodes
 
The Inbetweeners - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 6 episodes
 
The Inbetweeners - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 6 episodes
 
Season 4
TBA,
 
