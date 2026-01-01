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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Hollow Crown Awards

"The Hollow Crown" updates

All info
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Winner
Best Sound: Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Original Television Music
Winner
Single Drama
Nominee
 Single Drama
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Mini-Series
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
 Best Costume Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
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