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Kinoafisha
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The Hollow Crown
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BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Winner
Best Sound: Fiction
Winner
Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Original Television Music
Winner
Single Drama
Nominee
Single Drama
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Mini-Series
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Best Costume Design
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
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