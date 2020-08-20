"The Fungies!" is a multi-episode animated show in the genre of science fiction. The series was developed by the streaming service HBO Max. The events of "The Fungies!" unfold in a mysterious prehistoric world hidden from the eyes of ordinary humans. This world is inhabited by small one-eyed creatures that bear a striking resemblance to mushrooms. The main character is a determined young mushroom named Seth, who has a special affinity for scientific knowledge and adventures. Unfortunately, his constant quests sometimes create big problems for the other residents of the city.

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