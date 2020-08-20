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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Fungies!

The Fungies! (2020 - …)

The Fungies! 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 12 minutes
Streaming service HBO Max
Runtime 16 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Fungies!" is a multi-episode animated show in the genre of science fiction. The series was developed by the streaming service HBO Max. The events of "The Fungies!" unfold in a mysterious prehistoric world hidden from the eyes of ordinary humans. This world is inhabited by small one-eyed creatures that bear a striking resemblance to mushrooms. The main character is a determined young mushroom named Seth, who has a special affinity for scientific knowledge and adventures. Unfortunately, his constant quests sometimes create big problems for the other residents of the city.
Cast
Cast
Harry Teitelman
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Kelsy Abbott
Victoria Grace
Mary Faber
Mary Faber
Grace Kaufman
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Comedy genre  In the Children's genre  In series of USA  In series of 2020 
Seasons
The Fungies! - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 40 episodes
 
The Fungies! - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 20 episodes
 
Season 3
2021, 20 episodes
 
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soundtrack The Fungies!
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