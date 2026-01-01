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Niki Yang
Niki Yang Niki Yang
Kinoafisha Persons Niki Yang

Niki Yang

Niki Yang

Date of Birth
8 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (2023)
Adventure Time 8.6
Adventure Time (2010)
Adventure Time: Distant Lands 8.5
Adventure Time: Distant Lands (2020)

Filmography

Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2026, USA
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake 8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Adventure Time: Distant Lands 8.5
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, 2020, USA/South Korea
Animaniacs 7.5
Animaniacs
Comedy, Animation 2020, USA
The Fungies! 6.4
The Fungies!
Comedy, Children's 2020, USA
Infinity Train 8.1
Infinity Train
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective, Animation 2019, USA
Adventure Time 8.6
Adventure Time
Comedy, Adventure, Animation 2010, USA
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