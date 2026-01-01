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About
Filmography
Niki Yang
Niki Yang
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niki Yang
Niki Yang
Niki Yang
Date of Birth
8 June 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
(2023)
8.6
Adventure Time
(2010)
8.5
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
(2020)
Filmography
Adventure Time: Side Quests
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2026, USA
8.9
Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
Children's, Family, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
8.5
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy,
2020, USA/South Korea
7.5
Animaniacs
Comedy, Animation
2020, USA
6.4
The Fungies!
Comedy, Children's
2020, USA
8.1
Infinity Train
Adventure, Fantasy, Detective, Animation
2019, USA
8.6
Adventure Time
Comedy, Adventure, Animation
2010, USA
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