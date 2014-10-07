Menu
The Flash All seasons
The Flash
12+
Production year
2014
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
The CW
Series rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Flash"
Season 1
23 episodes
7 October 2014 - 19 May 2015
Season 2
23 episodes
6 October 2015 - 24 May 2016
Season 3
23 episodes
4 October 2016 - 23 May 2017
Season 4
23 episodes
10 October 2017 - 22 May 2018
Season 5
22 episodes
9 October 2018 - 14 May 2019
Season 6
19 episodes
8 October 2019 - 12 May 2020
Season 7
18 episodes
2 March 2021 - 20 July 2021
Season 8
20 episodes
16 November 2021 - 29 June 2022
Season 9
13 episodes
8 February 2023 - 24 May 2023
