The Flash
The Flash

The Flash All seasons

The Flash 12+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel The CW

Series rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
All seasons of "The Flash"
The Flash - Season 1 Season 1
23 episodes 7 October 2014 - 19 May 2015
 
The Flash - Season 2 Season 2
23 episodes 6 October 2015 - 24 May 2016
 
The Flash - Season 3 Season 3
23 episodes 4 October 2016 - 23 May 2017
 
The Flash - Season 4 Season 4
23 episodes 10 October 2017 - 22 May 2018
 
The Flash - Season 5 Season 5
22 episodes 9 October 2018 - 14 May 2019
 
The Flash - Season 6 Season 6
19 episodes 8 October 2019 - 12 May 2020
 
The Flash - Season 7 Season 7
18 episodes 2 March 2021 - 20 July 2021
 
The Flash - Season 8 Season 8
20 episodes 16 November 2021 - 29 June 2022
 
The Flash - Season 9 Season 9
13 episodes 8 February 2023 - 24 May 2023
 
