6.6 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Durrells

The Durrells (2016 - 2019)

The Durrells 18+
Production year 2016
Country Great Britain
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV
Runtime 26 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Durrells" is a British drama series produced by ITV, based on a series of books with the same name. The story is set in the mid-1930s when the head of the family, Louisa Durrell, unexpectedly announces that she and her four children are moving to a Greek island. After the death of Louisa's husband, the family has been facing severe financial problems, and the move is supposed to somehow resolve them. However, life in Corfu proves to be not as simple and easy, and the local residents do not immediately accept the British family.
Cast
Keeley Hawes
Josh O'Connor
Milo Parker
Daisy Waterstone
Callum Woodhouse
Cast and Crew
Series rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Durrells - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 6 episodes
 
The Durrells - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 6 episodes
 
The Durrells - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 8 episodes
 
The Durrells - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
