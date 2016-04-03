"The Durrells" is a British drama series produced by ITV, based on a series of books with the same name. The story is set in the mid-1930s when the head of the family, Louisa Durrell, unexpectedly announces that she and her four children are moving to a Greek island. After the death of Louisa's husband, the family has been facing severe financial problems, and the move is supposed to somehow resolve them. However, life in Corfu proves to be not as simple and easy, and the local residents do not immediately accept the British family.

