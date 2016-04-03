Menu
The Durrells
Production year 2016
Country Great Britain
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ITV

Series rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
All seasons of "The Durrells"
The Durrells - Season 1 Season 1
6 episodes 3 April 2016 - 8 May 2016
 
The Durrells - Season 2 Season 2
6 episodes 23 April 2017 - 28 May 2017
 
The Durrells - Season 3 Season 3
8 episodes 18 March 2018 - 6 May 2018
 
The Durrells - Season 4 Season 4
6 episodes 7 April 2019 - 12 May 2019
 
