The Durrells All seasons
The Durrells
Production year
2016
Country
Great Britain
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
ITV
Series rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Durrells"
Season 1
6 episodes
3 April 2016 - 8 May 2016
Season 2
6 episodes
23 April 2017 - 28 May 2017
Season 3
8 episodes
18 March 2018 - 6 May 2018
Season 4
6 episodes
7 April 2019 - 12 May 2019
