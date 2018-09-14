Menu
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.2
6 posters
The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince (2018 - …)

The Dragon Prince
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 26 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 27 hours 18 minutes

TV series description

"The Dragon Prince" is a multi-episode animated show created by the online platform Netflix. The series takes place in a fantasy world inhabited by humans, elves, and dragons. After humans began using dark magic against other creatures, the rulers of the elves and dragons decided to exile humanity to another part of the continent. However, one day, human forces managed to break through to foreign territory, thus provoking a massive war... The main characters of the series are three teenagers who are determined to secretly deliver an egg with the heir to the dragon throne to his family. Only this can stop the conflict between the parties.
Creator
Aaron Ehasz
Justin Richmond
Paula Burrows Rayla
Jack De Sena Callum
Sasha Rojen
Sasha Rojen Ezran
Racquel Belmonte Claudia
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Dragon Prince - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 9 episodes
 
The Dragon Prince - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 9 episodes
 
The Dragon Prince - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 9 episodes
 
The Dragon Prince - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 9 episodes
 
The Dragon Prince - Season 5 Season 5
2023, 9 episodes
 
The Dragon Prince - Season 6 Season 6
2024, 9 episodes
 
The Dragon Prince - Season 7 Season 7
2024, 9 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Арина Галыба 20 July 2024, 10:09
Это самый лучший мультсериал. Я в восторге. Он стал моим любимым. Я не только скупают все что вижу с ним, а ещё и делаю сама поделки : из 3 D ручки… Read more…
The Dragon Prince
Stills
