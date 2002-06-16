Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Dead Zone

The Dead Zone (2002 - 2007)

The Dead Zone 18+
Production year 2002
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel USA Network
Runtime 80 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Dead Zone" is a mystical American series based on the eponymous bestseller. It aired from 2002 to 2007 on the USA Network. The story revolves around a teacher who is involved in a serious car accident. As a result, he spends over six years in a coma. When the protagonist wakes up, he realizes that he has gained unusual abilities: he can see the past and the future. Doctors claim that after the accident, the teacher accidentally activated a specific part of his brain called "the dead zone." Using his new abilities, the hero unravels crimes.
Cast
Creator
Shawn Piller
Michael Piller
Cast
Cast
Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall Johnny Smith
Nicole de Boer
Nicole de Boer Sarah Bracknell Bannerman
Chris Bruno Sheriff Walter "Walt" Bannerman
John L. Adams Bruce Lewis
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.2
7.3 IMDb
Seasons
The Dead Zone - Season 1 Season 1
2002, 13 episodes
 
The Dead Zone - Season 2 Season 2
2003, 19 episodes
 
The Dead Zone - Season 3 Season 3
2004, 12 episodes
 
The Dead Zone - Season 4 Season 4
2005, 12 episodes
 
The Dead Zone - Season 5 Season 5
2006, 11 episodes
 
The Dead Zone - Season 6 Season 6
2007, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
