"The Dead Zone" is a mystical American series based on the eponymous bestseller. It aired from 2002 to 2007 on the USA Network. The story revolves around a teacher who is involved in a serious car accident. As a result, he spends over six years in a coma. When the protagonist wakes up, he realizes that he has gained unusual abilities: he can see the past and the future. Doctors claim that after the accident, the teacher accidentally activated a specific part of his brain called "the dead zone." Using his new abilities, the hero unravels crimes.

