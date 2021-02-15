"The Crew" is a multi-episode comedy show produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around the leader of a racing team who is forced to adapt to the unexpectedly changed owner of the NASCAR company. Now, the organization is being run by the former CEO's daughter, who literally knows nothing about cars, let alone engines. The main character does everything possible to prevent another "purge" from leading to the dismissal of all members of his team. However, he doesn't even suspect that he should be most concerned about his own job.

