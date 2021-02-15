Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Crew

The Crew (2021 - …)

The Crew 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Crew" is a multi-episode comedy show produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around the leader of a racing team who is forced to adapt to the unexpectedly changed owner of the NASCAR company. Now, the organization is being run by the former CEO's daughter, who literally knows nothing about cars, let alone engines. The main character does everything possible to prevent another "purge" from leading to the dismissal of all members of his team. However, he doesn't even suspect that he should be most concerned about his own job.
Cast
Kevin James
Kevin James
Bruce McGill
Bruce McGill
Freddie Stroma
Freddie Stroma
Mather Zickel
Mather Zickel
Gary Anthony Williams
Gary Anthony Williams
Sarah Stiles
Sarah Stiles
Seasons
The Crew - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
