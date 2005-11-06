Menu
16+
Production year
2005
Country
USA
Episode duration
30 minutes
TV channel
Adult Swim
Series rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Boondocks"
Season 1
15 episodes
6 November 2005 - 19 March 2006
Season 2
15 episodes
8 October 2007 - 23 March 2008
Season 3
15 episodes
2 May 2010 - 15 August 2010
Season 4
10 episodes
21 April 2014 - 23 June 2014
