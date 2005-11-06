The American animated series "The Boondocks" tells the story of the Freeman family, an African-American family who moves from South Chicago to an upscale suburb. Most of their new neighbors are white and have impeccable manners. It proves to be challenging for the family from the ghetto to adjust to this unfamiliar environment. Of course, there are plenty of absurd and funny situations along the way. The youngest son decorates the walls with graffiti, the eldest son becomes interested in "Afrocentrism," and the grandfather finds a young girlfriend.

Expand