Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Boondocks poster
The Boondocks poster
The Boondocks poster
The Boondocks poster
Ratings
7.6 IMDb Rating: 8.5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Boondocks

The Boondocks (2005 - 2014)

The Boondocks 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Adult Swim
Runtime 27 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

The American animated series "The Boondocks" tells the story of the Freeman family, an African-American family who moves from South Chicago to an upscale suburb. Most of their new neighbors are white and have impeccable manners. It proves to be challenging for the family from the ghetto to adjust to this unfamiliar environment. Of course, there are plenty of absurd and funny situations along the way. The youngest son decorates the walls with graffiti, the eldest son becomes interested in "Afrocentrism," and the grandfather finds a young girlfriend.
Cast Characters
Creator
Aaron McGruder
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Regina King
Regina King Riley Freeman
Cedric Yarbrough
Cedric Yarbrough Tom Dubois
Gary Anthony Williams
Gary Anthony Williams Uncle Ruckus
Jill Talley
Jill Talley Sarah Dubois
Gabby Soleil Jazmine Dubois
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Boondocks - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 15 episodes
 
The Boondocks - Season 2 Season 2
2007, 15 episodes
 
The Boondocks - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 15 episodes
 
The Boondocks - Season 4 Season 4
2014, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more